Russian strikes trigger power, water cuts in southeastern Ukraine, officials, media say
Russian strikes trigger power, water cuts in southeastern Ukraine, officials, media say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Russian strikes late on Wednesday triggered widespread power and water supply cuts in parts of southeastern Ukraine, regional officials and media said.
Public broadcaster Suspilne said power cuts had hit the city of Dnipro, where the metro had stopped running, and other parts of the region. The head of the regional council told the broadcaster it was uncertain when power would be restored.
Power company DTEK said electricity cuts had affected parts of Zaporizhzhia region.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski)
Insurance is a financial product that provides protection against potential future losses or damages in exchange for regular premium payments. It helps individuals and businesses manage risk and financial uncertainty.
Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and prioritizing risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor, and control the probability or impact of unfortunate events.
Investment refers to the allocation of resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. It can involve purchasing assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, or other financial instruments.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops rapidly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the financial system, resulting in economic downturns.
Explore more articles in the Finance category