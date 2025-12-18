TIRANA, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers scuffled with police inside the ‍Albanian ‌parliament on Thursday, following weeks of tensions over corruption ⁠allegations against the deputy ‌of Prime Minister Edi Rama and other officials.

Lawmakers lit flares, threw water at the speaker and occupied seats reserved for government ⁠ministers in a bid to disrupt the session, before police intervened.

"There ​could be no parliament with those who ‌steal and run," said ⁠Sali Berisha, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party. "The law and only the law must prevail."

Opposition lawmakers were ​demanding to see the formal allegations submitted against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku.

The Special Prosecution Office, tasked with fighting corruption and organized crime, has asked parliament to ​allow ‍Balluku's arrest and ​the legislature, where Rama's ruling party has a majority, is expected to vote on the request on Friday.

Balluku, who also served as minister of infrastructure and energy and is Rama's closest cabinet ally, is alleged to have ⁠participated in corrupt practices intended to favour companies responsible for major infrastructure projects, including ​a tunnel and the ring road in the capital, Tirana.

She referred to the accusations in parliament last month as "mudslinging, insinuations, half-truths and lies", and ‌said she would fully cooperate with the judiciary.

