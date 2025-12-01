Exclusive-Airbus faces new quality problem on dozens of A320 jets, sources say

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Airbus has discovered an industrial quality issue affecting fuselage panels of several dozen A320-family aircraft, industry sources said on Monday.

The suspected production flaw is delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached aircraft in service, the sources said, asking not to be named.

Airbus had no immediate comment.

The origin of the problem could not immediately be identified. It emerged as Airbus is beefing up efforts to meet challenging delivery targets for the year and has also been distracted by a weekend recall of jets over a software bug.

SOME DELIVERIES ALREADY IMPACTED, SOURCE SAYS

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said some deliveries were already being impacted, but there was no immediate confirmation of how many nor for how long.

Industry sources said the planemaker delivered 72 aircraft in November, fewer than many analysts had previously expected and bringing the total for the year so far to 657.

It is targeting "around 820" deliveries for the year, meaning it would have to reach a record performance of more than 160 jets in December.

The record for the final month of the year was 138 in 2019.

WILL THE PLANEMAKER MEET ITS DELIVERY GOALS?

Analysts were divided on whether the world's largest airplane maker will meet the delivery goals, which determine revenue and cash flow as airlines pay much of a plane's value on delivery.

Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie, who tracks the handover of aircraft and is forecasting 71 deliveries for November, said the month's performance was weaker than expected.

The target remains within reach, however, as underlying production is rising, she added in a note to investors issued before word emerged of the reported quality problem.

Independent aviation analyst Rob Morris said Airbus could reach about 800 deliveries - which others say might be enough to claim victory based on the wording of its forecast - but with some risk that the final outcome will be "marginally lower."

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Bernadette Baum)