Unilever to sell snack brand Graze to Candy Kittens owner Katjes

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Monday it would sell its British snack brand Graze to Katjes International, owner of gummy sweets Candy Kittens, for an undisclosed sum, as the consumer goods firm looks to exit some of its food business to focus on beauty and wellbeing.

Unilever is considering selling historic British food brands including Marmite, Colman's and Bovril, Reuters reported last month.

The sale of Graze marks another step in Unilever’s strategy to streamline its portfolio, moving away from parts of its food business.

The company, which acquired Graze in 2019 for an undisclosed amount, said the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)