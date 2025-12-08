Finance
Airbus CEO says lessons need to be drawn from software recall
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday that the European planemaker had turned a corner after the weekend recall of thousands of jets for a rapid software fix, but that lessons need to be learned from the unprecedented global operation.
"I think we can put this behind us," he told a conference hosted by Europe's ASD aerospace and defence association, adding the emergency changeover had gone faster than expected.
