Jan 3 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 793 aircraft in 2025, surpassing its revised annual target, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The world's largest planemaker accelerated deliveries during the final days of the year to meet the target, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Airbus did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Airbus had previously confirmed that it would issue audited year-end commercial data on January 12.

The France-based planemaker last month cut its full-year delivery target from "around 820" jets to "around 790" after a glitch with fuselage panels.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in BengaluruEditing by Rod Nickel)