ABN Amro Falls Short of Q4 Profit Expectations Amid Impairment Charges

ABN Amro's Fourth-Quarter Financial Performance

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro missed market forecasts on Wednesday with a 3% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as impairment charges and income taxes weighed on its performance.

Profit Overview

Profit for the quarter, including coupons paid on AT1 securities, was 410 million euros ($595 million). Analysts polled by the lender were on average expecting 466 million euros.

Shareholder Returns

ABN Amro also said it would share an additional 500 million euros with its shareholders via a share buy-back program and dividend.

Income Breakdown

The 250 million-euro buyback is the first announced in 2026, as the lender plans to return up to 100% of capital generated until 2028 to shareholders. Analysts expect the Dutch bank to return close to 1 billion euros via additional distributions in the fiscal year.

Net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - remained largely unchanged over the year and stood at 1.67 billion euros, driven by strong treasury results.

At the same time income from fees rose 14% to 572 million euros, as the lender continues to expand its revenue stream to offset stagnating interest-based results.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Matt Scuffham)