ABN Amro misses fourth-quarter profit expectations
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
ABN Amro announces a €500 million shareholder distribution despite missing Q4 profit expectations due to higher impairment charges.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro missed market forecasts on Wednesday with a 3% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as impairment charges and income taxes weighed on its performance.
Profit for the quarter, including coupons paid on AT1 securities, was 410 million euros ($595 million). Analysts polled by the lender were on average expecting 466 million euros.
ABN Amro also said it would share an additional 500 million euros with its shareholders via a share buy-back program and dividend.
The 250 million-euro buyback is the first announced in 2026, as the lender plans to return up to 100% of capital generated until 2028 to shareholders. Analysts expect the Dutch bank to return close to 1 billion euros via additional distributions in the fiscal year.
Net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - remained largely unchanged over the year and stood at 1.67 billion euros, driven by strong treasury results.
At the same time income from fees rose 14% to 572 million euros, as the lender continues to expand its revenue stream to offset stagnating interest-based results.
($1 = 0.8391 euros)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Matt Scuffham)
