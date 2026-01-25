Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 25, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 25, 2026
Zelenskiy announced the U.S. security guarantees document for Ukraine is ready, awaiting signing. It will be ratified by both U.S. Congress and Ukraine.
VILNIUS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready and Kyiv is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it," Zelenskiy told a news conference during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.
"The document will then be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," he said.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Mark Heinrich)
Ratification is the formal approval of an agreement or treaty by a governing body, such as a parliament or congress, making it legally binding.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category