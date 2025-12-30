Saudi Arabia says national security a red line as UAE forces told to leave Yemen

By Yomna Ehab, Nayera Abdallah and Maha El Dahan

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it was disappointed by Saudi Arabia's backing for a call for UAE forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours, after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla.

The attack on what Riyadh said was a UAE-linked weapons shipment marked the most significant escalation between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to date in a widening rift between the two Gulf powers.

Once the twin pillars of regional security, the two Gulf heavyweights have seen their interests diverge on everything from oil quotas to geopolitical influence.

Declaring its national security a red line, Saudi Arabia alleged the UAE had pressured Yemen's southern separatists to conduct military operations that had reached the kingdom's borders.

It was Riyadh's strongest language yet against the UAE in the falling-out between the neighbours, who once cooperated in a coalition against Yemen’s Iran‑aligned Houthis but whose interests in Yemen have steadily grown apart in recent years.

Frictions grew inside coalition as Abu Dhabi backed southern separatists seeking self-rule, while Riyadh kept supporting Yemen's internationally-recognised government, eventually creating an open rift between the Gulf allies.

On Tuesday the coalition struck what it said was a dock used to provide foreign military support to the UAE-backed separatists. The head of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council gave Emirati forces an ultimatum of 24 hours to leave.

SAUDI ALLY ACCUSES UAE OF FUELLING STRIFE IN YEMEN

The UAE said in a statement that it had been surprised by the airstrike, and that the shipment that had been attacked did not contain weapons and was destined for Emirati forces.

Yemen's presidential council head, Rashad al-Alimi, cancelled a defence pact with the UAE, the Yemeni state news agency said, and accused the UAE in a televised speech of fuelling strife in Yemen with its support for the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

"Unfortunately, it has been definitively confirmed that the United Arab Emirates pressured and directed the STC to undermine and rebel against the authority of the state through military escalation," he said.

The UAE said its presence in Yemen had come after a call from the internationally recognised government and within the Saudi-led coalition.

The UAE stressed that "dealing with recent developments must be done responsibly and in a way that prevents escalation, based on reliable facts and existing coordination between the concerned parties."

Major stock indexes in the Gulf fell.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are both major players in the OPEC oil exporters' group, and any disagreements between the two could hamper consensus on oil output decisions.

They and six other OPEC+ members are meeting online on Sunday, and OPEC+ delegates say they will continue their current policy for no change in first-quarter production.

OFFENSIVE BROUGHT ALLIES CLOSER TO CONFRONTATION

The UAE was a member of the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi movement in Yemen from 2015. In 2019 it started a drawdown of its troops in the country but remained committed to the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

The STC later decided to seek self-rule in the south, and this month launched an offensive against Saudi-supported Yemeni troops, bringing the UAE and Saudi Arabia closer than ever to confrontation in Yemen and risking reigniting a long civil war.

The advance broke years of stalemate, with the STC claiming broad control of the south, including Hadramout province. Saudi Arabia had warned the STC against military moves in Hadramout and sought withdrawal of its forces.

The STC dismissed the Saudi call.

The limited airstrike early on Tuesday followed the weekend arrival of two ships from the UAE port of Fujairah on Saturday and Sunday without its authorisation, the coalition said.

After arriving in Mukalla, the vessels disabled their tracking systems and unloaded large quantities of weapons and combat vehicles to support the STC, it added.

The Saudi state news agency published a video showing a ship it identified as "Greenland" from which it said weapons and combat vehicles were unloaded, adding it came from the Emirati port of Fujairah.

The registered owner and operator of the Greenland is Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company, headquartered in Dubai, with a branch office in Fujairah, the company’s website indicates. It is a roll on/roll off (RoRO) cargo vessel.

It left Fujairah port on December 23 according to MagicPort, a digital platform for the maritime industry, and arrived in Al Mukalla on December 28. The website states it left Al Mukalla early on the morning of December 29 for Fujairah. The company wasn't immediately available for comment.

STRIKE CAUSED NO CASUALTIES, SAUDI STATE MEDIA SAY

The coalition said the Mukalla port strike caused no casualties or collateral damage, according to Saudi state media.

Two sources told Reuters that the strike targeted the dock where the cargo of the two ships was unloaded. Reuters could not immediately verify what had been struck or the nature or origin of any cargoes that may have been targeted.

Footage on Yemen's state TV showed what it said was black smoke rising from the port in the early morning after the strike, with burned vehicles at the port.

Alimi imposed a no-fly zone, and a sea and ground blockade on all ports and crossings for 72 hours, except for exemptions authorised by the coalition.

Hadramout borders Saudi Arabia and has cultural and historical ties with it. Many prominent Saudis trace their origins to the area.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the head of the STC and the deputy head of the presidential council, said in a joint statement with three other members of the council the UAE remains a main partner in the fight against the Houthis. The statement rejected Alimi's orders and said they lacked consensus.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Hatem Maher and Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo; Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Elimam and Jana Choukeir in Dubai, writing by Maha El Dahan and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Aidan Lewis and Michael Georgy)