French ministers report Grok's sex-related content on the X platform to prosecutors
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 2, 2026
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - French ministers have reported to prosecutors sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI artificial intelligence chatbot Grok on the X platform, saying in a statement on Friday the "sexual and sexist" content was "manifestly illegal".
Grok said earlier on Friday lapses in safeguards had resulted in "images depicting minors in minimal clothing" on social media platform X and that improvements were being made to prevent this.
The ministers said they had also reported the content to French media regulator Arcom for checks on whether the content complied with the European Union's Digital Services Act.
