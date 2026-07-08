What Is the Funding Rate in Crypto?

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If you have ever traded perpetual futures on a crypto exchange, you have almost certainly noticed a small recurring charge or credit appear in your account every few hours. That is the funding rate at work. It is one of the most important yet least understood mechanisms in crypto derivatives, quietl…

If you have ever traded perpetual futures on a crypto exchange, you have almost certainly noticed a small recurring charge or credit appear in your account every few hours. That is the funding rate at work. It is one of the most important yet least understood mechanisms in crypto derivatives, quietly shaping the cost of holding a position, signalling how the rest of the market is positioned, and making certain advanced strategies possible.

This article explains what the funding rate is, why it exists, how it is calculated, how often it is paid, and what it can tell you about market sentiment. The goal is to make a topic that sounds technical genuinely easy to understand, whether you are a complete beginner or a trader who has seen the charge but never quite worked out where it comes from.

Funding Rates Start With Perpetual Futures

To understand the funding rate, you have to start with the instrument it belongs to: the perpetual future, usually shortened to "perp."

A normal futures contract has an expiry date, on which it settles and its price converges with the price of the underlying asset. A perpetual future deliberately removes that expiry. It can be held forever, which is convenient, but it creates a problem. Without an expiry to force the contract's price back in line with the real market price of the asset, the perpetual price and the spot price could drift apart and stay apart. The funding rate is the tool that solves this. It continually nudges the perpetual price back toward the spot price so the two stay closely linked.

What the Funding Rate Actually Is

The funding rate is a small payment exchanged directly between traders who are long and traders who are short. It is settled at fixed intervals, and the direction and size of the payment depend on how the perpetual is trading relative to spot.

The single most important point to grasp is that this is a peer-to-peer payment. The exchange does not collect the funding for itself. It simply transfers it from one side of the market to the other. When you "pay funding," that money goes to traders on the opposite side of your position. When you "receive funding," it comes from them. The exchange is only the middleman that calculates and routes the payment.

By rewarding one side and charging the other, funding gently discourages whichever side of the market has become too crowded, which pulls the perpetual price back toward spot.

How the Funding Rate Is Calculated

Different exchanges use slightly different formulas, but almost all of them combine two ingredients: a premium component and an interest rate component.

The Premium Component

The premium component, often called the premium index, measures how far the perpetual is trading above or below the spot price. If the perpetual is trading at a premium to spot, this component is positive, which tends to make funding positive. If the perpetual is trading at a discount, the component is negative, pushing funding negative. This is the part of the formula that responds directly to real-time supply and demand for the contract.

The Interest Rate Component

The interest rate component is a small, relatively stable baseline. It exists because holding the underlying asset and holding a futures position are not financially identical; there is an implied cost of capital between the two currencies involved in the pair. On many exchanges this baseline is set at a modest fixed figure, historically around 0.01% per eight-hour period, though it varies by platform and by trading pair.

Putting It Together

In simple terms, the funding rate is the premium component adjusted by the interest rate component, with limits applied so that no single payment becomes extreme. Exchanges typically "clamp" the rate within a maximum range to protect traders from runaway charges during volatile moments. The practical takeaway is this: when the perpetual trades above spot, funding tends to be positive; when it trades below spot, funding tends to be negative; and the exact figure is recalculated continuously based on live market conditions. Because each platform tunes its formula differently, the same asset can show slightly different funding rates across exchanges at the same moment.

How Often Is Funding Paid?

On most major exchanges, funding is settled every eight hours, which works out to three times a day. Some venues use shorter windows such as one or four hours, and a growing number adjust the interval dynamically, settling more frequently when funding becomes extreme.

Two practical details matter a great deal here. First, your funding payment is calculated on the full notional value of your position, not on the margin you put up, so a leveraged position can generate a payment far larger than your initial deposit might suggest. The payment is simply your position size multiplied by the funding rate. Second, and this surprises many newcomers, you only pay or receive funding if you are holding a position at the exact funding timestamp. If you open and close a trade entirely between two settlement times, no funding changes hands at all. Some short-term traders use this deliberately to avoid an unfavourable payment.

Positive vs. Negative Funding: Who Pays Whom?

The direction of the payment is the part traders care about most, because it determines whether holding your position is costing you money or earning it.

Positive Funding

When the funding rate is positive, longs pay shorts. This is the most common situation in an optimistic or rising market, because demand for leveraged long exposure pushes the perpetual above spot. If you are holding a long position, a positive rate is a recurring cost. If you are holding a short, you are being paid to keep it open.

Negative Funding

When the funding rate is negative, shorts pay longs. This usually appears during sharp sell-offs or periods of heavy bearish positioning, when the perpetual trades below spot. Now the situation reverses: longs are paid, and shorts carry the cost.

What Funding Rates Tell You About the Market

Beyond its mechanical role, the funding rate is one of the cleanest sentiment indicators available, because it reflects where real money is positioned rather than what people are merely saying.

Persistently high positive funding signals that the market is heavily long and paying a premium for that exposure. Crowded positioning like this can leave the market vulnerable to a sudden reversal, sometimes called a long squeeze, where falling prices force leveraged longs to close all at once. Deeply negative funding signals the opposite: a market crowded with shorts, which can set the stage for a short squeeze if prices unexpectedly rise. Reading funding alongside price gives traders a sense of how stretched the market has become and where the pain might lie.

It is important to treat this as a signal, not a prophecy. High funding indicates risk and crowding; it does not guarantee that a reversal is imminent.

How Funding Affects Your Trading

For anyone holding leveraged positions, funding is a real and recurring cost of carry. Holding a long through a sustained period of high positive funding can quietly erode profits, because the charge is deducted again and again at every interval. Over days or weeks, those small payments compound into a meaningful sum.

Consider a long position worth $60,000 with funding at 0.01% per eight-hour period. Each settlement costs $6, which is $18 a day, or roughly $540 over a month if the rate held steady. A trader who is correct about direction can still see returns chipped away by funding, while a trader on the receiving side collects that same amount. Factoring funding into your plan, rather than discovering it after the fact, is part of trading perpetuals competently.

Common Misconceptions

A few myths cause repeated confusion. The first is the belief that the exchange charges funding as a fee; in reality it is paid between traders, and the exchange keeps none of it. The second is the assumption that funding applies to every trade; it only applies to positions held at a settlement timestamp, not to each buy or sell. The third is the idea that a high funding rate guarantees a crash; it is a measure of crowding and risk, not a timing tool.

Why Funding Rates Matter Beyond Trading

Funding rates do more than influence individual positions. Because they create a predictable, recurring payment, they form the foundation of market-neutral strategies such as the cash-and-carry trade, in which a trader holds the asset on the spot market while shorting the perpetual to collect funding without taking on price risk. In that sense, the funding rate is not just a cost to be managed but a structural feature that sophisticated participants build entire strategies around.

Key Takeaways

The funding rate is the heartbeat of the perpetual futures market. It is a peer-to-peer payment, settled at regular intervals, that keeps the perpetual price tethered to spot by charging the crowded side and paying the other. Positive funding means longs pay shorts; negative funding means shorts pay longs. It is calculated from how far the contract trades from spot, adjusted by a small interest baseline, and it is paid only on positions held at each settlement.

Understood well, the funding rate becomes three things at once: a cost to plan around, a window into how the market is positioned, and the engine behind some of the most popular yield strategies in crypto. Understood poorly, it is the mysterious charge that keeps eating into a trade nobody quite remembers agreeing to.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading carries significant risk, and you should do your own research or consult a licensed professional before making any decisions.