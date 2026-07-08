GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
The Next Competitive Edge in Trading: Why Market Structure Is Becoming as Important as Market Direction - Trading news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Trading

The Next Competitive Edge in Trading: Why Market Structure Is Becoming as Important as Market Direction

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on July 8, 2026

8 min read
Add as preferred source on Google

For decades, trading success was largely associated with identifying the right investment opportunity before the broader market. While research, macroeconomic analysis, and technical indicators remain important, the mechanics of how trades are executed have become an increasingly significant determinant of overall performance.

Today's financial markets operate through highly connected electronic ecosystems where liquidity is fragmented across multiple venues, algorithms continuously adjust execution decisions, and institutional investors analyze every aspect of transaction costs. In this environment, market structure—the framework governing how orders interact with buyers and sellers—has become a strategic consideration rather than simply operational infrastructure.

At the same time, regulators continue to strengthen oversight of algorithmic trading, governance, risk controls, and the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence within trading systems. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued a supervisory briefing in 2026 emphasizing governance, testing frameworks, pre-trade controls, outsourcing oversight, and considerations for AI-enabled algorithmic trading. (ESMA)

This report examines why market structure is becoming one of the most influential drivers of trading efficiency and why understanding execution has become increasingly important across institutional and professional trading environments.

Why Modern Trading Has Changed

Financial markets have undergone one of the largest technological transformations in their history.

Several developments have fundamentally altered trading operations:

  • Electronic exchanges

  • Multiple trading venues

  • Smart order routing

  • Algorithmic execution

  • Artificial intelligence

  • Real-time market analytics

  • Cloud-based trading infrastructure

Rather than relying solely on a single exchange, orders today may be evaluated across numerous venues before execution.

The result is an environment where execution quality increasingly depends on technology, analytics, governance, and market design rather than speed alone.

Understanding Market Structure

Market structure refers to the mechanisms through which buyers and sellers interact.

It includes:

  • Exchanges

  • Alternative trading systems

  • Market makers

  • Liquidity providers

  • Clearing systems

  • Order books

  • Trading rules

  • Execution venues

Together, these components determine how efficiently capital flows through financial markets.

Well-designed market structures generally support:

  • Transparent pricing

  • Efficient liquidity

  • Lower transaction costs

  • Fair access

  • Better price discovery

Why Execution Has Become a Strategic Function

Execution is no longer viewed merely as the final step in placing an order.

Instead, professional trading organizations increasingly evaluate execution across multiple dimensions:

Transaction Costs

Hidden costs—including spreads, commissions, market impact, and slippage—can materially influence long-term returns.

Liquidity Access

Different venues may offer varying levels of available liquidity depending on market conditions.

Timing

Market conditions can change within milliseconds, requiring adaptive execution strategies.

Risk Control

Execution decisions increasingly incorporate real-time risk monitoring rather than simply price targets.

The Role of Market Microstructure

Market microstructure examines how trading rules, participant behavior, and market design influence prices and liquidity.

It seeks to answer questions such as:

  • How are prices formed?

  • How does liquidity behave?

  • What influences bid-ask spreads?

  • How do large orders affect markets?

  • Why do execution costs vary?

Recent academic research continues to identify market microstructure as an important area for understanding execution quality, liquidity formation, transparency, and market efficiency. (arXiv)

Liquidity Is More Dynamic Than Ever

Liquidity has become increasingly fragmented across exchanges and trading venues.

Rather than existing in one centralized marketplace, available liquidity may be distributed across:

  • National exchanges

  • Electronic communication networks

  • Alternative trading systems

  • Dark pools

  • Internal crossing systems

This fragmentation has increased the importance of intelligent routing technologies capable of identifying the most efficient execution opportunities.

Industry discussions continue around balancing execution efficiency with market transparency as alternative trading venues become more significant. (Financial News London)

Smart Order Routing Continues to Evolve

Smart Order Routing (SOR) enables trading systems to evaluate multiple venues before determining where to execute an order.

Modern routing systems may consider:

  • Available liquidity

  • Bid-ask spreads

  • Historical execution quality

  • Latency

  • Venue fees

  • Fill probability

The objective is not necessarily the fastest execution, but the most efficient overall execution based on prevailing market conditions.

Algorithmic Trading Has Become Mainstream

Algorithmic trading now plays an important role across equities, futures, foreign exchange, and fixed-income markets.

According to ESMA, algorithmic trading includes systems in which computer algorithms automatically determine trading parameters such as whether to initiate an order, its timing, price, quantity, or subsequent management. (ESMA)

Common execution strategies include:

  • VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)

  • TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price)

  • Participation algorithms

  • Iceberg orders

  • Liquidity-seeking algorithms

  • Adaptive execution strategies

These tools are generally designed to reduce unnecessary market impact while improving execution efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence Is Expanding Decision Support

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied across trading operations.

Rather than replacing investment professionals, AI is frequently used to enhance decision-making by supporting:

  • Liquidity forecasting

  • Market anomaly detection

  • Volatility analysis

  • Transaction cost estimation

  • Pattern recognition

  • Execution optimization

At the same time, regulators are placing greater emphasis on governance and accountability for AI-enabled trading systems. ESMA's 2026 supervisory briefing specifically highlights considerations for firms deploying AI within algorithmic trading operations. (ESMA)

Governance Is Becoming More Important

As trading systems become increasingly automated, governance has become a central area of focus.

Key governance practices include:

  • Algorithm testing

  • Model validation

  • Change management

  • Human oversight

  • Operational resilience

  • Audit trails

  • Risk monitoring

Recent comments from Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden illustrate growing regulatory interest in safeguards for AI-driven trading systems, including discussion of mechanisms such as "kill switches" to address potential systemic risks. (Financial Times)

Measuring Execution Quality

Trading organizations increasingly rely on detailed execution analytics.

Common performance indicators include:

Metric Purpose
Slippage Measures deviation from expected execution price
Fill Rate Evaluates execution success
Market Impact Estimates price movement caused by the trade
Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Measures total execution costs
Execution Speed Evaluates operational efficiency
Venue Performance Compares execution quality across trading venues

These metrics help organizations continuously refine execution strategies and improve trading efficiency.

Technology Is Reducing Operational Complexity

Modern trading platforms increasingly integrate:

  • Real-time market data

  • Risk management

  • Portfolio analytics

  • Compliance monitoring

  • Execution management

  • Post-trade analysis

This integration enables trading teams to make decisions using more complete and timely information.

Institutional Focus on Operational Resilience

Financial institutions increasingly recognize that technology resilience is closely linked to market resilience.

Areas receiving greater investment include:

  • Cybersecurity

  • Cloud infrastructure

  • Business continuity

  • Disaster recovery

  • System redundancy

  • Data integrity

Reliable infrastructure supports consistent execution quality, particularly during periods of elevated market volatility.

Emerging Trends Shaping Trading

Several long-term developments are expected to influence trading over the coming years.

Greater Automation

Execution workflows are likely to become increasingly automated while maintaining appropriate human oversight.

AI-Assisted Trading

Artificial intelligence is expected to support more adaptive execution and enhanced market analytics.

Improved Risk Controls

Regulators continue emphasizing governance, testing, monitoring, and accountability within automated trading environments. (ESMA)

Enhanced Execution Analytics

Transaction cost analysis and execution quality measurement are expected to become increasingly sophisticated.

Smarter Liquidity Discovery

Trading systems are likely to continue improving their ability to identify liquidity across fragmented markets.

Conclusion

Trading continues to evolve beyond simply identifying attractive investment opportunities. Increasingly, success also depends on understanding the structure of modern financial markets and executing trades efficiently within increasingly complex electronic ecosystems.

Advances in algorithmic trading, smart order routing, artificial intelligence, and market microstructure have transformed execution into a strategic capability rather than a purely operational task. At the same time, regulators are reinforcing expectations around governance, testing, operational resilience, and responsible deployment of advanced technologies.

For financial institutions, asset managers, proprietary trading firms, and professional market participants, execution quality is becoming a long-term differentiator. Organizations that combine robust technology with disciplined governance, continuous analytics, and effective risk management are likely to be better positioned as trading environments continue to evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is market structure in trading?

Market structure refers to the framework through which financial instruments are traded, including exchanges, trading venues, market makers, liquidity providers, and the rules governing order execution.

Why is execution quality important?

Execution quality influences transaction costs, slippage, market impact, and overall trading efficiency, all of which can affect long-term investment performance.

What is algorithmic trading?

Algorithmic trading involves the use of computer algorithms to automatically determine one or more trading parameters such as timing, price, quantity, or order management. (ESMA)

How does AI support modern trading?

AI assists with liquidity forecasting, execution optimization, risk monitoring, anomaly detection, and market analysis while requiring appropriate governance and human oversight.

What is Smart Order Routing?

Smart Order Routing automatically evaluates multiple execution venues to identify the most efficient destination for an order based on liquidity, pricing, execution quality, and other market conditions.

References

  1. European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – ESMA Issues a Supervisory Briefing on Algorithmic Trading: https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-issues-supervisory-briefing-algorithmic-trading (ESMA)

  2. European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – Supervisory Briefing on Algorithmic Trading in the EU (2026 PDF): https://www.esma.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2026-02/ESMA74-1505669079-10311_Supervisory_Briefing_on_Algorithmic_Trading_in_the_EU.pdf (ESMA)

  3. Futures Industry Association (FIA) – Guidance on Systems and Controls for Electronic Trading Environments: https://www.fia.org/fia/articles/foa-guidance-systems-and-controls-electronic-trading-environments (fia.org)

  4. Financial Times – 'Kill switches' Could Be Needed for AI-Powered Trading, Says Bank of England Official: https://www.ft.com/content/61ccaf26-e0cf-41af-afc6-f5eb43e4e568 (Financial Times)

5. arXiv – Effective Trade Execution: https://arxiv.org/abs/1206.5324 (arXiv)

Related Articles

Image for The New Rules of Trading: Why Execution Quality Is Becoming the Market’s Real Competitive Advantage

The New Rules of Trading: Why Execution Quality Is Becoming the Market’s Real Competitive Advantage

Image for Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: BaoViet Securities Named Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026

Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: BaoViet Securities Named Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026

Image for What the Rise of Retail Trading Means for Canada’s Financial Markets

What the Rise of Retail Trading Means for Canada’s Financial Markets

Image for The Trading Discipline That Quietly Separates Consistent Performers From Everyone Else

The Trading Discipline That Quietly Separates Consistent Performers From Everyone Else

Image for The Trading Signal That Matters Long Before Prices Move

The Trading Signal That Matters Long Before Prices Move

Image for The Trading Habit That Markets Reward More Than Prediction

The Trading Habit That Markets Reward More Than Prediction

More from Trading

Explore more articles in the Trading category

Image for The Trading Habit That Quietly Shapes Long-Term Success
The Trading Habit That Quietly Shapes Long-Term Success
Image for The Trading Edge That Has Nothing to Do With Speed
The Trading Edge That Has Nothing to Do With Speed
Image for The Trading Discipline That Matters Most When Markets Move Fast
The Trading Discipline That Matters Most When Markets Move Fast
Image for The Trading Advantage That Becomes Clear Only Over Time
The Trading Advantage That Becomes Clear Only Over Time
Image for The Trading Advantage Hidden in Patience: Why Waiting Is Becoming a Competitive Edge
The Trading Advantage Hidden in Patience: Why Waiting Is Becoming a Competitive Edge
Image for The Quiet Trading Skill That Outlasts Every Market Cycle
The Quiet Trading Skill That Outlasts Every Market Cycle
Image for The Quiet Trading Advantage: Why Better Decisions Matter More Than Faster Execution
The Quiet Trading Advantage: Why Better Decisions Matter More Than Faster Execution
Image for The Quiet Trading Edge: Why Reading Market Structure Beats Predicting Market Direction
The Quiet Trading Edge: Why Reading Market Structure Beats Predicting Market Direction
Image for The Quiet Trading Advantage: Why Market Context Matters More Than Market Noise
The Quiet Trading Advantage: Why Market Context Matters More Than Market Noise
Image for How Crypto Trading Platforms Are Evolving in 2026
How Crypto Trading Platforms Are Evolving in 2026
Image for Why the Best Traders Spend More Time Reading Markets Than Predicting Them
Why the Best Traders Spend More Time Reading Markets Than Predicting Them
Image for Why Smart Traders Are Learning to Respect Market Silence
Why Smart Traders Are Learning to Respect Market Silence
View All Trading Posts