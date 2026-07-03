Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®: BaoViet Securities Named Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026

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Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that BaoViet Securities has been awarded the prestigious title of

Global Banking & Finance Review® is pleased to announce that BaoViet Securities has been awarded the prestigious title of Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®. This recognition underscores the firm's outstanding commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, as well as its continued leadership in integrating sustainability into Vietnam's capital markets.

The Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® highlights BaoViet Securities' consistent efforts to align its operations, investment strategies, and advisory services with globally recognized ESG standards. In a rapidly evolving financial landscape where sustainability considerations are becoming central to investment decisions, BaoViet Securities has distinguished itself through forward-thinking initiatives and measurable impact.

The selection process for the Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® was rigorous and based on a comprehensive evaluation framework. Multiple criteria were used in the assessment, including but not limited to:

a. Integration of ESG principles into investment and advisory services

b. Development of sustainable financial products and solutions

c. Transparency and quality of ESG reporting and disclosures

d. Commitment to corporate governance and ethical practices

e. Measurable environmental and social impact initiatives

f. Innovation in ESG-related strategies and digital transformation

g. Stakeholder engagement, including investor education and community initiatives

h. Alignment with international ESG frameworks and sustainability goals

These criteria reflect Global Banking & Finance Review®'s commitment to recognising institutions that not only perform strongly financially but also contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and responsible finance practices.

BaoViet Securities demonstrated excellence across these parameters, showcasing a well-integrated ESG strategy embedded within its core business model. The firm has actively promoted responsible investing, enhanced ESG disclosure practices, and supported clients in adopting sustainable investment frameworks. Its initiatives have contributed to raising awareness and adoption of ESG principles within Vietnam's financial ecosystem, positioning the company as a leader in this critical domain.

The company's approach to ESG goes beyond compliance, reflecting a strategic vision that balances financial performance with long-term environmental stewardship and social responsibility. By incorporating ESG considerations into its research, investment advisory services, and client engagement initiatives, BaoViet Securities has helped investors make more informed and responsible decisions.

Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review®, extended her congratulations on this achievement:

"BaoViet Securities has demonstrated exceptional leadership in embedding ESG principles into its business practices. Winning the Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects the company's dedication to sustainable finance and its role in shaping a more responsible investment landscape in Vietnam. We congratulate the entire team for their continued innovation and commitment to excellence."

The Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® also recognises the company's ability to adapt to evolving market demands while maintaining high standards of governance and transparency. BaoViet Securities has effectively leveraged technology and research capabilities to enhance ESG integration, ensuring that sustainability considerations are embedded at every level of decision-making.

Furthermore, the firm's proactive engagement with stakeholders—including investors, regulators, and the broader community—has strengthened trust and reinforced its reputation as a responsible market participant. Its initiatives in promoting ESG awareness and education have contributed to the broader development of sustainable finance in Vietnam.

Global Banking & Finance Review® continues to celebrate organisations that set benchmarks for excellence across the financial services industry. The recognition of BaoViet Securities as the Best ESG Securities Company Vietnam 2026 at the 2026 Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® reflects not only its achievements over the past year but also its long-term commitment to driving positive change through sustainable finance.

About BaoViet Securities

BaoViet Securities is a leading securities firm in Vietnam, offering a comprehensive range of financial services including brokerage, investment advisory, research, and capital markets services. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company has been at the forefront of integrating ESG principles into its operations and client solutions. BaoViet Securities continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Vietnam's capital markets while promoting responsible and sustainable investment practices.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards® are widely recognized for identifying and celebrating excellence in financial services worldwide. These awards acknowledge outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across banking, asset management, investment, and fintech sectors, based on stringent evaluation criteria and independent research.

About Global Banking & Finance Review®

Global Banking & Finance Review® is a UK-based financial intelligence and recognition platform established in 2010, providing authoritative news, in-depth analysis, and insights across banking, capital markets, investment, and financial technology. Its industry-leading Digital-First Banking Awards program celebrates institutional and executive excellence worldwide, highlighting achievements in areas such as strategy, risk management, fintech, and leadership. Serving professionals, regulators, and senior market participants across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, Global Banking & Finance Review® and its awards are recognized for independent, transparent, and data-driven evaluations of performance. Global Banking & Finance Review® is a registered trademark of GBAF Publications Ltd (UK).