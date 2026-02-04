Watches of Switzerland raises annual sales forecast on robust demand
February 4, 2026
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Watches of Switzerland raises its sales forecast to 9-11% due to strong demand in the US and UK luxury markets, surpassing previous expectations.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland raised its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, citing robust demand for the company's key luxury brands in the U.S. and the UK markets.
The firm now expects sales on a constant currency basis to grow between 9% and 11% in the fiscal year, compared to its previous forecast of a 6% to 10%.
