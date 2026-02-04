Italy regulator fines eDreams 9 million euros for unfair commercial practices
Italy fines eDreams €9M for unfair practices, accusing them of misleading tactics in promoting Prime memberships, highlighting regulatory scrutiny.
ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Wednesday it had fined eDreams 9 million euros ($10.65 million) for unfair commercial practices, accusing the Spanish online travel agency of using misleading and manipulative tactics to promote Prime membership subscriptions.
($1 = 0.8452 euros)
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)
