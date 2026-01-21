Volkswagen to Streamline Management Structure to Save €1 Billion

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The core brand group of German carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut back management positions and consolidate the platform in a bid to save 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the Automobilwoche industry publication reported on Wednesday.

The plan is to reduce the number of board members from 29 to 19 in Volkswagen's core brand group, the report said, citing company sources.

This means brands like VW passenger cars, Skoda and Seat/Cupra will in future each have just four board members - a CEO, plus executives for finance, sales and human resources - with development, procurement and production being handled at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, it added.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the report, noting that the company would inform about plans at the core brands later on Wednesday.

Volkswagen is in the process of cutting 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 as it battles with an industrial slowdown, stiff competition from China and costly tariffs.

Automobilwoche reported that the expected savings under Volkswagen core brand group CEO Thomas Schaefer were made up of 600 million euros in personnel costs and 400 million euros from production efficiencies.

($1 = 0.8535 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Linda Pasquini)