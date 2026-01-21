Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 2026
Last updated: January 21, 2026
The EU Parliament voted to maintain the 3-hour flight delay compensation threshold, with ongoing negotiations on proposed changes to passenger rights.
By Julia Payne
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament voted in a plenary session on Wednesday to keep the current three-hour flight delay threshold for compensation in the EU's next set of airline passenger rights, while backing several amendments, including on carry-on items.
Under EU process, months of negotiation are likely to be needed before a compromise can be reached and changes signed into law.
The European Parliament and the 27 European Union member countries disagree over a package of measures first put forward by the European Commission, the EU executive, more than a decade ago.
EU countries last year agreed to increase the delay threshold to four hours for short-haul flights.
Under existing rules in place since 2004, air passengers can claim compensation for flights delayed by more than three hours from 250 euros ($292.95) and more depending on the flight length.
The European Parliament wants to keep the delay threshold with compensation at 300-600 euros, while EU member states want to raise the delay cutoff and reduce compensation to a maximum of 500 euros.
Further, they want passengers to have the right to a free cabin bag of a maximum 7 kilograms (15 lb). The weight and dimensions are smaller than current cabin bag limits on some airlines such as Ryanair that charge extra for larger hand luggage weighing up to 10 kilograms.
Other rules, which are not in dispute, include free seating for an accompanying adult next to a child or person with reduced mobility.
($1 = 0.8534 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Inti Landauro and Barbara Lewis)
Flight delay compensation refers to the monetary compensation that airlines must provide to passengers if their flight is delayed by a certain amount of time, typically three hours or more.
Airline passenger rights are regulations that protect travelers in cases of flight cancellations, delays, and other disruptions, ensuring they receive compensation and assistance from airlines.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the EU's policies and budget.
Proposed amendments include changes to the compensation amounts and the introduction of new rights, such as allowing passengers to carry a free cabin bag.
