EU Parliament Votes to Maintain Three-Hour Flight Delay Compensation

EU Flight Delay Compensation Regulations

By Julia Payne

Current Compensation Rules

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament voted in a plenary session on Wednesday to keep the current three-hour flight delay threshold for compensation in the EU's next set of airline passenger rights, while backing several amendments, including on carry-on items.

Proposed Changes by EU Member States

Under EU process, months of negotiation are likely to be needed before a compromise can be reached and changes signed into law.

Additional Passenger Rights

The European Parliament and the 27 European Union member countries disagree over a package of measures first put forward by the European Commission, the EU executive, more than a decade ago.

EU countries last year agreed to increase the delay threshold to four hours for short-haul flights.

Under existing rules in place since 2004, air passengers can claim compensation for flights delayed by more than three hours from 250 euros ($292.95) and more depending on the flight length.

The European Parliament wants to keep the delay threshold with compensation at 300-600 euros, while EU member states want to raise the delay cutoff and reduce compensation to a maximum of 500 euros.

Further, they want passengers to have the right to a free cabin bag of a maximum 7 kilograms (15 lb). The weight and dimensions are smaller than current cabin bag limits on some airlines such as Ryanair that charge extra for larger hand luggage weighing up to 10 kilograms.

Other rules, which are not in dispute, include free seating for an accompanying adult next to a child or person with reduced mobility.

($1 = 0.8534 euros)

