Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 21, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 21, 2026
The EU Parliament has sent the EU-Mercosur trade agreement to the EU's top court, which could delay or derail the deal with South America.
BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to refer the European Union's contentious free trade agreement with South America to the bloc's top court, a move that could delay the deal by two years and potentially derail it.
The European Union signed its largest-ever trade pact with Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay on Saturday. The agreement still requires approval before it can take effect.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Inti Landauro)
The European Parliament reviews and approves trade agreements negotiated by the European Commission, ensuring they align with EU values and interests.
