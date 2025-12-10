Dec ‌10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Audi Group said on ‍Wednesday it ‌had entered a strategic partnership with U.S.-based ⁠technology company UST, ‌which will acquire a majority stake in Italy-based design and engineering unit Italdesign.

The deal, subject ⁠to regulatory approval, will keep Audi as a long-term ​strategic partner and key client ‌of Italdesign. Financial terms ⁠were not disclosed.

UST said the acquisition will help Italdesign expand globally through UST's ​network in over 30 countries.

Italdesign CEO Antonio Casu added the partnership will help the firm deepen its presence in international ​markets ‍and broaden its ​service portfolio.

Italdesign, founded in 1968 by Giorgetto Giugiaro, one of the world's most influential car designers, became part of Volkswagen in 2010 and was fully acquired in ⁠2015.

Known for creating models such as Volkswagen Golf, Fiat Grande Punto, ​Alfa Romeo 159 and Audi Q2, the Turin-based firm employs over 1,300 people and posted a record turnover ‌of 332 million euros ($388 million) last year.

(Reporting by Laura Contemori; Editing by Matt Scuffham)