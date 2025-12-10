BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Temu's European headquarters in Dublin were ‍raided ‌by EU regulators last week on concerns about potential ⁠Chinese state subsidies granted ‌to the online retailer, a subsidiary of China's ecommerce giant PDD Holdings, a person familiar with the matter said ⁠on Wednesday.

Temu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ​European Commission's Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) takes ‌aim at unfair foreign ⁠aid for companies with the goal of reining in competition from non-EU companies subsidised by their governments.

The ​Commission did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Temu sells everything from smartphones to duvet covers and leggings at ultra-low prices and has "shop ​like ‍a billionaire" as ​its tagline. It has drawn in millions of cash-strapped shoppers in the U.S., its biggest market, and in the EU where it has around 116 million average monthly users.

The raid comes as the EU plans ⁠to crack down on low-value ecommerce shipments that have flooded into the bloc ​thanks to a customs waiver on parcels worth less than 150 euros. The EU executive plans to scrap that waiver by the ‌end of next year.

