Jan 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be freed in the coming hours.
The liberations, a repeated demand of the country's opposition, are a gesture of peace, Rodriguez said, adding the action was unilateral and not agreed with any other party.
“The Bolivarian government, together with state institutions, has decided to release a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign individuals, and these release processes are taking place as of this very moment,” Rodriguez added.
(Reporting by Reuters)
