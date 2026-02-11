Kremlin Plans to Strengthen Relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia's Strategic Relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia intends to further develop its relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited the two South Caucasus nations.

Nuclear Agreements and Economic Cooperation

The United States and Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership, and Vance signed a nuclear deal with Armenia which operates an ageing Soviet-era nuclear power plant and is looking to commission a new one.

Sovereignty and Foreign Policy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Azerbaijan and Armenia were sovereign countries who had the right to develop their own foreign policies and that Moscow had deep mutually-beneficial ties with both nations.

"We have a huge range of bilateral relations with both Baku and Yerevan, covering all possible areas. These include mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, mutual investments, cultural relations, and so on.

"And, of course, we intend to further develop our relations with our partners so that they are beneficial not only for us, but also for them."

Peskov said Russia was well placed to tender for any new nuclear power plant in Armenia.

"As the most advanced country in the world in this field, Russia is capable of withstanding the highest level of international competition," said Peskov. "If such competition is demanded by partners, Russia is capable of providing better quality for many years to come at a lower cost."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Andrew Osborn/Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)