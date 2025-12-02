Kremlin says Dmitriev will report to Putin on U.S. proposals for Ukrainian settlement
Posted on December 22, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will report to President Vladimir Putin on U.S. proposals for possible Ukrainian settlement as soon as he arrives in Moscow from Miami.
Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in Miami on Saturday and held two days of talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
