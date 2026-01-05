BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States on Saturday creates an opportunity for a democratic transition in the country, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

"It is too early to look into and assess all the implications in terms of legal assessment", the spokesperson said.

She did not comment on how the EU would characterise the U.S. action, but said it "created an opportunity for a democratic transition, led by the Venezuelan people."

"It's worth recalling that Nicolas Maduro lacked the legitimacy of a democratically elected leader," she added.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the question if the EU thinks U.S. President Donald Trump is interested in a democratic transition in Venezuela.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Bart Meijer)