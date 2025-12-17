Germany warns against jeopardizing peace after Trump's Venezuela tanker blockade
BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany has taken note of U.S. President Donald Trump's order to blockade sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela and warned against any steps that would jeopardize peace and security in the region, said a foreign ministry spokesperson.
"The German government has an interest in preventing the situation in the region from deteriorating further. We are therefore viewing the overall situation with concern," said the spokesperson at a government press conference on Wednesday.
