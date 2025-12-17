Home > Headlines > Germany warns against jeopardizing peace after Trump's Venezuela tanker blockade
Headlines

Germany warns against jeopardizing peace after Trump's Venezuela tanker blockade

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

BERLIN, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany ‍has ‌taken note of U.S. ⁠President ‌Donald Trump's order to blockade sanctioned oil ⁠tankers entering and leaving Venezuela ​and warned against any ‌steps that ⁠would jeopardize peace and security in ​the region, said a foreign ministry spokesperson.

"The German government has ​an ‍interest ​in preventing the situation in the region from deteriorating further. We are therefore viewing ⁠the overall situation with concern," ​said the spokesperson at a government press conference on ‌Wednesday.

(Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Madeline Chambers)

Related Posts
Italy, France say it's 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Italy, France say it's 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal
Analysis-Gold forecast to glitter again next year despite biggest gain since 1979
Analysis-Gold forecast to glitter again next year despite biggest gain since 1979
UK police plan tougher action against antisemitic chants and protests
UK police plan tougher action against antisemitic chants and protests
Explainer-What's next for the Gaza ceasefire and will the truce last?
Explainer-What's next for the Gaza ceasefire and will the truce last?
Warner Bros Discovery board rejects rival bid from Paramount
Warner Bros Discovery board rejects rival bid from Paramount
UK tells Abramovich to give Chelsea sale cash to Ukraine or face court
UK tells Abramovich to give Chelsea sale cash to Ukraine or face court
European parliament approves citizens' initiative to help abortion access across EU
European parliament approves citizens' initiative to help abortion access across EU
UK's Duke of Marlborough charged with intentional strangulation
UK's Duke of Marlborough charged with intentional strangulation
Ukraine says it controls 90% of Kupiansk, Russia denies it
Ukraine says it controls 90% of Kupiansk, Russia denies it
Freed Nobel laureate Bialiatski sees Belarus sliding back to Soviet times
Freed Nobel laureate Bialiatski sees Belarus sliding back to Soviet times
Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files
Cyberattack on French interior ministry's email servers compromised more than 20 files
WTO chair rules out reform deal at next major meeting, document shows
WTO chair rules out reform deal at next major meeting, document shows

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports

EU Parliament approves phase out of Russian gas imports

Putin says Russia will achieve war goals, keep expanding 'buffer zone'

Putin says Russia will achieve war goals, keep expanding 'buffer zone'

Italy's Meloni says it's still 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal

Italy's Meloni says it's still 'premature' to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal

Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says

Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia injures 26, governor says

Decline in UK industrial orders eases slightly, CBI says

Decline in UK industrial orders eases slightly, CBI says

Italy's Meloni says using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine 'far from easy' ahead of EU summit

Italy's Meloni says using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine 'far from easy' ahead of EU summit

UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime

UK announces four Syria sanctions de-listings, one under Iran sanctions regime

How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests

How combative videographers fire up Britain's asylum hotel protests

UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder

UK police charge teenage boy with nine-year-old girl's murder

Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike

Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike

Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike

Portugal's government to amend labour reform after general strike

Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions

Kremlin says Russia's position on European troops in Ukraine is known but open to discussions

View All Headlines Posts
;