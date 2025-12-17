Headlines
Novartis, Roche near US drug price deal, Bloomberg News reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Dec 17 (Reuters) - The White House is set to announce drug pricing deals with pharmaceutical heavyweights Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG as soon as Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the situation.
(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru)
