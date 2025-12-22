Denmark says US envoy appointment reflects Trump's continued interest in Greenland
December 22, 2025
Posted on December 22, 2025
COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to appoint Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland signals sustained American interest in the Arctic island, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday.
“The appointment confirms the continued American interest in Greenland. However, we insist that everyone – including the U.S. – must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Rasmussen said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
