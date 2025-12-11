BUDAPEST, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - The new National Security Strategy of U.S. ‍President ‌Donald Trump's administration shows that America understands Europe's "civilisational-scale decline", Hungarian ⁠Prime Minister Viktor Orban ‌wrote on X on Thursday.

In a sweeping strategy document published last week, Trump said the United States could reassess its relationship with ⁠Europe, and that the continent faces "civilizational erasure" and must change course.

The document ​caused shock across Europe, but Orban, a ‌long-time Trump ally, called it "the ⁠most important and most interesting document of recent years".

He said it showed Washington had grasped that Europe reached ​an "economic dead end" and that its values, democracy and free market were all in danger.

Orban also said the U.S. administration understood that Europe needed to rebuild its relationship ​with Russia "at ‍a strategic level".

Orban ​has maintained close ties to Moscow even since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and has often criticised European Union sanctions against Russia.

"America has a precise understanding of Europe’s decline. They see the civilisational-scale decline that we in ⁠Hungary have been fighting against for fifteen years. At last, we are not fighting against ​it alone," Orban said.

Last month, the United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Orban pressed ‌his case for a reprieve during a cordial meeting with Trump in Washington.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey)