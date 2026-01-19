Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. tech giants fell in Europe on Monday after President Donald Trump's vow to implement an increasing range of tariffs on European countries until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.
Stock markets fell in Asia and were expected to open lower in Europe, as the news sent nervous investors seeking safety. U.S. shares are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Alphabet shares listed in Frankfurt fell 2.4%, Nvidia and Microsoft fell 2.2%.
Nasdaq 100 futures were 1.25% lower. NQCV1>
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)
A stock market is a collection of markets where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold, providing a platform for investors.
Foreign currency refers to the money used in other countries, which can be exchanged for local currency in international trade.
Economic growth is an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a specific period, often measured by GDP.
Investment is the act of allocating resources, usually money, to generate income or profit, typically through purchasing assets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category