Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Computer chip equipment maker ASM International on Monday reported preliminary bookings above market estimates for the fourth quarter of 2025, backed by a rebound in orders from China.
Quarterly order intake grew to about 800 million euros ($930 million), the Dutch company said in an unscheduled statement, beating analysts' 669-million-euro forecast, according to a poll by Visible Alpha.
($1 = 0.8600 euros)
(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
ASM International is a Dutch company that specializes in manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of computer chips.
Bookings refer to the total value of orders received by a company during a specific period, indicating future revenue potential.
Order growth indicates an increase in the number of orders received by a company, reflecting demand for its products or services.
