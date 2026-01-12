Uniper Enters Long-Term Green Ammonia Deal with AM Green of India

Uniper's Strategic Move in Renewable Energy

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German state-owned utility Uniper on Monday said it has signed a long-time binding agreement with India's AM Green to purchase up to 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.

Details of the Agreement

The first shipment is scheduled to take place as early as 2028, Uniper said.

Reactions from Leaders

"This agreement with AM Green is a key building block in our strategy to provide our customers with reliable access to renewable and low carbon molecules at scale," Uniper CEO Michael Lewis said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)