Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German state-owned utility Uniper on Monday said it has signed a long-time binding agreement with India's AM Green to purchase up to 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.
The first shipment is scheduled to take place as early as 2028, Uniper said.
"This agreement with AM Green is a key building block in our strategy to provide our customers with reliable access to renewable and low carbon molecules at scale," Uniper CEO Michael Lewis said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)
Green ammonia is produced using renewable energy sources, making it a sustainable alternative to traditional ammonia, which is typically derived from fossil fuels.
Renewable energy comes from natural sources that are replenished faster than they are consumed, such as solar, wind, and hydropower.
A long-term agreement is a contract that commits parties to a partnership or transaction over an extended period, often involving significant investments or resources.
