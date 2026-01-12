Stegra Partners with Thyssenkrupp for Non-Prime Steel Supply

Stegra's Steel Supply Agreement with Thyssenkrupp

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Swedish steel startup Stegra said on Monday that Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe has signed an agreement for the delivery of steel from Stegra's plant being built in Sweden, and that the German group will support the ramp-up of output.

Details of the Agreement

The German company will acquire significant amounts of non-prime steel from 2027 onwards to supply customers in various industries across Europe, the Swedish group said in a statement.

Importance of Non-Prime Steel

Non-prime steel is a by-product that does not meet the highest quality standards that certain applications may require, but is still a strong and durable material eligible for various uses, Stegra said.

Future Financing Needs

"A partner for non-prime steel is important for the ramp-up of our steel mill and we see this as the start of a long-term partnership," Stegra's commercial chief Stephan Flapper said in the statement.

The Swedish group revealed in October that it was seeking an additional $1.1 billion in financing to complete its flagship hydrogen-based steel plant in northern Sweden, but has yet to announce an agreement on the funding.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)