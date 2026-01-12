British Land CEO Simon Carter to Depart for P3 Logistics Parks

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British Land Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter will be leaving the company to head European logistics firm P3 Logistics Parks, the UK's largest direct owner and operator of retail parks said on Monday.

Carter has worked with the property firm for 18 years, including serving as its chief financial officer since 2018 and CEO since November 2020. Since Carter took on the top role, British Land's shares have dipped nearly 20% in value.

Under his tenure, the FTSE 100 firm sharpened focus on retail parks to counter valuation weakness in its office-focused portfolio following a post-pandemic freeze in the British commercial property market.

Carter, who has a 12-month notice period, will join P3 Logistics Parks, which provides commercial real estate across several regions in Europe.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Subhranshu Sahu)