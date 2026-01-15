Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - British money manager Schroders forecast annual adjusted operating profit of at least 745 million pounds ($1.00 billion) on Thursday, ahead of market expectations, after assets managed by the group increased at the end of 2025.
($1 = 0.7447 pounds)
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Asset management is the process of managing investments on behalf of clients, including institutions and individuals, to achieve specific financial goals.
Operating profit is the profit a company makes from its core business operations, excluding deductions of interest and taxes.
Market expectations refer to the anticipated performance of a company or economic indicators based on analysis and investor sentiment.
Explore more articles in the Finance category