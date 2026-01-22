Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Wickes Group posted a 5.3% rise in like-for-like sales for H2, driven by retail and design segments. Reported by Neeshita Beura and Rishab Shaju.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes posted a 5.3% rise in like-for-like sales growth for the second half of the year on Thursday, driven by strong sales in its retail segment and continued rebound in its design and installation business.
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Like-for-like sales refer to the revenue generated by stores that have been open for a year or more, allowing for a fair comparison of sales performance over time.
Retail segment growth indicates the increase in sales or revenue generated from retail operations, reflecting consumer demand and market trends in the retail sector.
The design and installation business involves creating and implementing design solutions for homes and businesses, often including services like interior design, construction, and renovation.
