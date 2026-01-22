Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Senior Plc anticipates higher annual profits driven by strong aerospace sector performance, surpassing previous forecasts.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Senior Plc forecast annual profit ahead of its previous expectations on Thursday, citing a stronger-than-expected performance in its aerospace business.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
