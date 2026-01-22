Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Primark's sales fell 2.7% during the Christmas quarter, as confirmed by AB Foods, following a profit warning earlier in January.
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods, which warned on profit earlier this month, confirmed on Thursday that underlying sales at its Primark clothing business fell 2.7 % in the Christmas quarter.
When AB Foods issued its profit warning on January 8, it published sales estimates for the 16 weeks to January 3. Final figures were published on Thursday.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Underlying sales refer to the revenue generated by a business from its core operations, excluding any extraordinary items or one-time events. This metric helps assess the ongoing performance of the business.
A profit warning is a public announcement made by a company indicating that its profits will fall short of market expectations. This can affect investor confidence and stock prices.
The Christmas quarter typically refers to the period from late November to early January, encompassing the holiday shopping season. It's a crucial time for retailers due to increased consumer spending.
Retail trade involves the sale of goods and services directly to consumers. It encompasses various sectors, including clothing, electronics, and food, and is vital for economic activity.
Consumer perception refers to how customers view a brand or product based on their experiences, beliefs, and interactions. It significantly influences purchasing decisions and brand loyalty.
Explore more articles in the Finance category