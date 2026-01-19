Finance
UK's WH Smith names Leo Quinn as new chair
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 19, 2026
Last updated: January 19, 2026
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Travel retail group WH Smith on Monday named Leo Quinn as its executive chairman.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru)
An executive chairman is a leader who oversees the board of directors and is actively involved in the management of the company, often guiding strategic decisions.
A leadership change occurs when there is a transition in key management positions within an organization, often impacting its strategic direction.
