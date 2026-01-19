Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 19, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 19, 2026
ROME, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Czech investment group KKCG on Monday said it launched a partial voluntary offer to double its stake in Italian yacht maker Ferretti, valuing the firm at 1.18 billion euros ($1.37 billion), according to Reuters calculations.
KKCG, which currently owns 14.5% of the dual-listed company through its KKCG Maritime unit, plans to put forward its own slate of candidates for Ferretti's board once the deal is done.
KKCG said it would offer 3.50 euros per share, representing a 21.3% premium over the stock price on December 11, the last day before the recent string of acquisitions by Ferretti's main shareholder, China's Weichai group.
Ferretti's shares closed at 3.642 euros in Milan on Friday.
The offer is not aimed at de-listing Ferretti, KKCG added, and it will stop just below the 30% threshold, avoiding a mandatory full takeover.
"This offer reflects our ambition to strengthen our long-term investment in Ferretti and contribute to its future growth and development," KKCG founder and chairman Karel Komarek said, adding that his firm would support both organic growth and acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8600 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)
