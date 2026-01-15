Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey warned of a decline in 2026 operating profit margin on Thursday, citing weaker opening order book and softer pricing on bulk deals.
After a turbulent year of declining profits and one-off charges, Taylor Wimpey, like its UK peers, is awaiting a recovery in demand from a pre-budget slowdown, as concerns over property taxes, regulatory hurdles and mortgage rates ease.
"The government's planning reforms have been welcomed, and we've seen increased momentum in our recent planning permissions," Chief Executive Jennie Daly said in a statement.
"However, while affordability is slowly improving, demand continues to be muted - particularly among the important first-time buyer category - which will constrain overall sector output."
For 2025, the builder now expects to report a group operating profit of about 420 million pounds ($564.19 million), compared with its prior expectation of 424 million pounds.
Total home completions for the year stood at 11,229, compared with 10,593 in 2024.
($1 = 0.7444 pounds)
(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
