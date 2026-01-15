Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
Jan 15 (Reuters) - British pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers reported a 4.5% rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its pub grub and drinks during the Christmas period.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Retail trade refers to the sale of goods and services to consumers for personal use. It encompasses various businesses, including stores, online shops, and restaurants, where products are sold directly to the end user.
Consumer perception is how individuals view and interpret a brand, product, or service based on their experiences, beliefs, and feelings. It significantly influences purchasing decisions and brand loyalty.
The financial community includes individuals and organizations involved in the management, investment, and distribution of financial resources. This encompasses banks, investment firms, financial analysts, and regulatory bodies.
Explore more articles in the Finance category