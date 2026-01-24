Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 24, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 24, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 24, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 24, 2026
UK's Starmer and US's Trump discuss Arctic security and the Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, emphasizing international support for Ukraine.
Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone on Saturday, with the leaders discussing the need for bolstered security in the Arctic, 10 Downing Street said in a statement.
Starmer referred to the subject as an absolute priority for his government, the statement said.
The leaders agreed on the need to see progress towards a sustainable ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war, with the prime minister reiterating that international partners must continue to support Ukraine in its defence against Putin's "barbaric attacks".
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks often aim to access, change, or destroy sensitive information, and can disrupt services.
An international financial institution (IFI) is an organization that provides financial support and professional advice for economic development projects in developing countries. Examples include the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops rapidly. It can lead to a loss of confidence in the financial system, resulting in economic downturns.
Investment is the action of allocating resources, usually money, in order to generate income or profit. It can involve purchasing assets like stocks, bonds, or real estate.
In finance, security refers to a financial instrument that holds some type of monetary value and can be traded. Examples include stocks, bonds, and options.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category