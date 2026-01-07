UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliament
UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliament
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that any deployment of UK forces under a declaration signed with France and Ukraine would be subject to a parliamentary vote.
Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed on Tuesday a declaration of intent outlining the deployment of forces in the event a peace deal is reached.
"I will keep the house updated as the situation develops, and were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the house for a vote," Starmer told parliament.
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Catarina Demony)
A declaration of intent is a formal statement outlining the intentions or plans of parties involved, often used to signify commitment to a future agreement or action.
Troop deployment refers to the movement of military forces to a specific location for operational purposes, which may include peacekeeping, combat, or humanitarian missions.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category