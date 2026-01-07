LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that any deployment of UK forces under a declaration signed with France and Ukraine would be subject to a parliamentary vote.

Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed on Tuesday a declaration of intent outlining the deployment of forces in the event a peace deal is reached.

"I will keep the house updated as the situation develops, and were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the house for a vote," Starmer told parliament.

