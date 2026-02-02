UK's Starmer appoints investment banker Victoria Buhler as an adviser
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Keir Starmer appoints Victoria Buhler as deputy adviser on business, investment, and trade, strengthening his financial advisory team.
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed investment banking professional Victoria Buhler as his deputy adviser on business, investment and trade on Monday, bolstering his team with the hiring of a financial expert.
Buhler, who has a background in investment banking and management consulting, has previously worked at London-based investment banking group Robey Warshaw. She will now advise ministers and work across government advising economic, business and trade teams, Starmer's office said in a statement.
Starmer also named Hannah Bronwin from SSE Thermal, a unite of British utility SSE, as his expert adviser on energy and net zero, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle)
