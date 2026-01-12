Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith & Nephew will buy U.S.-based Integrity Orthopaedics in a deal that could be valued at up to $450 million, the company said on Monday.
The deal comes a month after Smith & Nephew said it will simplify its portfolio after restructuring the orthopedic division, its largest, as part of its successful three-year turnaround plan.
Smith & Nephew will make an initial cash payment of $225 million to Integrity and additional performance-based payments worth up to $225 million over the next five years.
The company said it will finance the deal from its existing cash facilities.
The group, which manufactures in the UK, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Malaysia and China, has been adjusting its production volumes and raw material flows to mitigate tariff costs.
The deal is expected to be accretive to the company's trading profit margin by 2028, it said.
Integrity Orthopaedics is an early‑stage commercial developer of rotator cuff repair systems designed to reduce re‑tear rates.
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)
