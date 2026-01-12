Sweden Seizes Record Three Tons of Cocaine from South America

Significance of the Seizure

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sweden on Monday confiscated an estimated three metric tons of cocaine, the country's single-biggest seizure of the drug, in the port of southwestern city Helsingborg, daily Sydsvenskan reported, citing customs.

Details of the Operation

The narcotics were found in a container from South America, Prosecutor Mans Biorklund told daily Dagens Nyheter. There had been no arrests in connection with the find, he said.

Comparative Seizures in Europe

Spanish police earlier on Monday made their largest-ever cocaine seizure on the high seas, intercepting a vessel carrying almost 10 metric tons of the drug concealed in a shipment of salt en route from Brazil to Europe.

Spanish Police's Record Seizure

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Sharon Singleton)