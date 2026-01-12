Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Airbus raised concerns over the availability of jet engines from Pratt & Whitney on Monday, saying it had yet to reach agreement with the U.S. manufacturer over the volume of supplies that it needs "for the foreseeable future".
Outgoing commercial CEO Christian Scherer told reporters engines for the A320neo family continued to arrive "very, very late" in 2025.
"We see that this trend continues in 2026 and in particular with Pratt & Whitney, with whom we are still in discussions," he said. "It is an issue that we need to resolve."
Pratt & Whitney parent RTX, one of two engine suppliers on the best-selling Airbus series, had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
An aircraft engine is a machine designed to propel an aircraft by generating thrust. It converts fuel into mechanical energy to drive propellers or turbines.
Delivery delays occur when products or services are not provided within the expected timeframe, often impacting production schedules and operational efficiency.
Pratt & Whitney is an American aerospace manufacturer known for producing aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies.
Engine supply chain management involves overseeing the production, delivery, and logistics of aircraft engines to ensure timely availability for manufacturers.
Explore more articles in the Finance category