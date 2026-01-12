Airbus Voices Concerns Over Pratt & Whitney Engine Deliveries

Airbus and Pratt & Whitney Engine Supply Challenges

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Airbus raised concerns over the availability of jet engines from Pratt & Whitney on Monday, saying it had yet to reach agreement with the U.S. manufacturer over the volume of supplies that it needs "for the foreseeable future".

Current Delivery Delays

Outgoing commercial CEO Christian Scherer told reporters engines for the A320neo family continued to arrive "very, very late" in 2025.

Future Projections and Discussions

"We see that this trend continues in 2026 and in particular with Pratt & Whitney, with whom we are still in discussions," he said. "It is an issue that we need to resolve."

Pratt & Whitney parent RTX, one of two engine suppliers on the best-selling Airbus series, had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Tomasz Janowski)