Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Societe Generale will cut 1,800 jobs in its French retail banking sector by 2027, following reorganization plans announced by the CGT union.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Societe Generale said on Thursday it would cut 1,800 positions in its French retail banking branch and potentially beyond.
The announcement follows a press statement labour union CGT published on Wednesday, saying the French lender was planning reorganisation.
The job cuts are expected to happen throughout 2026 and 2027, Societe Generale said.
