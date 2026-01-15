Finance
Ericsson to shed 1,600 jobs in Sweden
STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment group Ericsson plans to lay off some 1,600 employees in Sweden, the company said on Thursday.
