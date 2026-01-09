Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest supermarket group, on Friday reported a 3.4% rise in underlying sales for the key Christmas quarter with strong grocery sales offset by a weaker performance in general merchandise.
The group, which trails only Tesco by market share, said it still expected to deliver full-year retail underlying operating profit of "more than 1 billion pounds" ($1.34 billion) for its year to March 2026, versus 1.04 billion pounds made in 2024/25.
($1 = 0.7448 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
